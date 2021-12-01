Quebec writer Marie-Claire Blais, once the enfant terrible of French Canadian fiction, has died at the age of 82

Groundbreaking Quebec author Marie-Claire Blais, once known as the enfant terrible of French Canadian fiction, has died in Key West, Florida, at the age of 82. The news of her Nov. 30 passing was confirmed by her English-language publisher, House of Anansi Press.

Blais was born in Quebec City in 1939. Her family was not wealthy and she was forced to interrupt her full-time studies to support herself. It was while taking night classes at Université Laval that she met two of the people who would help shape her future: literary critic Jeanne Lapointe and Rev. Georges-Henri Lévesque, from the university’s social sciences department. Their support led to her publishing the critically acclaimed novel “La Belle Bête” when she was 20 years old. The novel was criticized for being amoral, with a level of violence and coarse language that was uncommon for Quebec books in the late 1950s.

The story of the twisted relationship between an ugly young woman and her young brother, who is simple-minded but exceptionally beautiful, left an indelible mark on many readers and critics, some of whom wrote of the book’s “savagery.”

Her reputation was cemented with novels that became classics including “A Season in the Life of Emmanuel.” Both it and “Mad Shadows” (the English name for “La Belle Bête”) became must-reads on school curricula, but they also gained Blais an international reputation.

As a Star article noted in 2002, these works by “the former enfant terrible of French Canadian literature” earned the praise of the late American critic Edmund Wilson in his book “O Canada” in which he called her: “a true phenomenon, possibly a genius.” It was Wilson’s influence that led to her receiving a grant from the Guggenheim Foundation after the publication of “La Belle Bête.”

Her best known book, translated in English as “A Season in the Life of Emmanuel,” won her the Médici and France-Québec awards in 1966 and was made into a movie.

The novel tells the story of Emmanuel, the youngest child in a large family headed by a domineering grandmother. The story is also centred on his siblings and his parents, who refuse to live in misery despite the poverty and illness surrounding them.

The book was translated into about a dozen languages and spawned over 2,000 books, interviews, theses and critiques.

Blais told Radio-Canada in 1966 that receiving the Médici Prize wouldn’t change her writing but was “very important for the heart.”

In a 1993 review of her novel “Pierre,” the Star’s reviewer referred to Blais as “the great Quebecoise writer” and said of her that, “Exploring the underbelly of our society is, of course, nothing new for Blais. In her numerous previous novels the author has often written about isolated and desperate young people alienated by the world in which they find themselves. That she does it with an intoxicating lyricism, neither romanticizing nor condemning, is testament to the imaginative powers of her prose, which shines through again in what seems to be (despite the unforeseen circumstances) another fluid translation.”