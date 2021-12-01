The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 1, 2021

Tis the season of book gifting — and this year’s top selections have now revealed themselves. Our favourite thriller and mystery writers dominate the original fiction list, buttressed by reliable titles featuring beloved Canadians (Rick Mercer, Peter Mansbridge), locations (Schitt’s Creek, The Vinyl Cafe), hockey (Mark Messier, Hayley Wickenheiser) and the literary equivalent of socks and tie (Malcolm Gladwell). And for young and old romantics, the book that sold best this week, the ninth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander historical saga, the intriguingly titled “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” (It’s more than 900 pages, so should last well into 2022.) And if you’re still stuck, the safest bet of all, this year and every year: the latest “Guinness World Records.”

-Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION