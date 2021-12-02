Carr canvas draws more than $3 million at auction

TORONTO — A mature-period painting by Emily Carr and a Canadiana canvas by Paul Kane each fetched more than $3 million at the Heffel Fine Art Auction House fall sale.

Carr's 1931 seaside forest scene "Cordova Drift" hammered down for nearly $3.4 million, above a presale estimate of between $2 million and $3 million.

The B.C. painter's 1912 oil-on-board "Maude Island Totem" sold for $841,250, while her circa 1935 forest landscape "Music in the Trees" drew $301,250.

Kane's circa 1855 canvas "Assiniboine Hunting Buffalo" went for more than $3.2 million, in line with Heffel's presale estimate of between $2.5 million and $3.5 million for the rare and historically significant work.