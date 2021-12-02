Marjoleine Kars wins Cundill History Prize

MONTREAL — University of Maryland professor Marjoleine Kars has won the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize.

Kars received the honour on Thursday for "Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast," published by the New Press.

Raised in the Netherlands and based in Washington, D.C., Kars is noted for her work on the history of slavery.

In a news release, jury chair Michael Ignatieff praised the book as "superbly researched and narrated."