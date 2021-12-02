COVID-19 disrupts City and Colour tour

TORONTO — City and Colour's Dallas Green says he's been forced to cancel shows in several Canadian cities after testing positive for COVID-19.

Green says in an Instagram post that he and crew members on his concert tour contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated and taking precautions to be "as safe as we could."

The St. Catharines, Ont., native says those affected are "doing OK" while they rest and isolate.

He says scheduled performances in Toronto and Montreal this month have been postponed until February.