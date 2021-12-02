‘Me Tomorrow’ has Indigenous authors imagining the future, including the redoubtable Lee Maracle

Me Tomorrow, compiled and edited by Drew Hayden Taylor (Douglas & McIntyre) The fourth in Taylor’s “Me” series of anthologies, this one asks Indigenous writers to imagine what the future might hold, given these quickly changing times. It has essays from Mamaskatch and Peyakow author Darrel J. McLeod, 2021 Governor General’s fiction award winner Norma Dunning and, quite poignantly, a closing essay from the redoubtable Lee Maracle, reflecting on the Indigenous cultural revival — of which she was at the forefront — and its future.

Dying Times, by Darlene Madott (Exile Editions) There comes a point in people’s lives, when they reach a certain age, when everyone around them starts to die. Madott’s book, part memoir, part meditation, part collection of impressions and memories, begins like this: “My mother is dying. My senior law partner, Jack, is dying. Our richest client … is dying — each taking their own sweet time, defying predictions.” In the ensuing pages, in lovely prose, Madott helps us get to know them all and imparts to us something about dealing with death while also understanding how to live.

