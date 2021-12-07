Toronto author Marissa Stapley’s book ‘Lucky’ first ever Canadian pick for Reese Witherspoon book club

The book is dedicated to Stapley’s mother, Valerie, who passed away from cancer in 2020. She pays homage to her in the book: a police officer named Valerie turns out to be Lucky’s biological mother (and early in the book, a character named Margaret Jean is named for Stapley’s grandmother).

It’s a poignant story, the connection between “Lucky” and Stapley’s mother. She wrote about it in an essay for the Star in February 2021. The book was written as she was caring for her mother in the final stages of her life.

“She told me that if I was going to insist on throwing myself into her care, I would have to keep up with my work. That way when I came to her house she wouldn’t feel like a patient. She liked to call my extended visits ‘writing retreats.’”

As reading is a distraction and escape for many of us, so was writing “Lucky” for both Stapley and her mother. “I wanted it to be fun and distracting, and so I just kept trying to find ways to make it feel good the whole time. I’m glad it turned out as tight and compelling as it did. That was a hard time. I don’t know how I did it, actually. I don’t know.”

Back at the dinner in September, Haywood and Prose also told Stapley that being chosen for Reese’s Book Club “changes everything,” Stapley recalled. If history — and another famous celebrity book club — is any barometer, they’re not wrong.

When Rohinton Mistry’s “A Fine Balance” became the first Canadian choice for Oprah Winfrey’s famous book picks in 2002, headlines screamed, “Author wins Winfrey sweepstakes.” That pick was followed back to back by Ann-Marie MacDonald’s “Fall on Your Knees.” Both were originally published in 1996.

“Fall on Your Knees,” published here by Knopf Canada, won awards and sold 200,000 copies, but only 45,000 in the U.S., where it was published by Simon & Schuster.

“That was a good sale for a first novel,” Marcia Burch, publicity director for Simon & Schuster in New York, who published it in that country, said at the time, “but this puts it in a whole other category. We’re doing a first printing with the Oprah logo on the cover of 620,000,” plus, the Star piece said, 70,000 more copies were printed in Canada.

Mistry’s novel had 700,000 printed in the U.S. and the book made the New York Times bestseller list.

Interestingly, in 2018, BookNet Canada did a little digging into the power of Reese’s Book Club on sales, comparing it to the Oprah effect. While they found that Witherspoon’s picks did boost sales to an extent, Oprah was still queen. Reese’s Book Club has had a few years to pick up momentum, though — her @HelloSunshine Instagram following now stands at almost 837,000 followers, with @OprahsBookClub at just 619,000.

Another thing Oprah provided was profile: MacDonald told the Star at the time, “The U.S. is a very tough market to crack; they have their own huge culture … so to have Oprah tell her millions of friends to read your book is major.”

It’s a sentiment Stapley echoes when talking about Reese’s Book Club, saying that one of the biggest benefits is “that people are going to want to read my books, are going to know about them. It can be hard to get the word out … As a Canadian author, it’s not easy on the commercial stage to get your books front and centre and I’ve really battled that for my whole career, just trying hard to get my books into readers’ hands in the U.S. And this is going to make that happen.”

This country’s literary fiction stars used to struggle for pole positions; now Canadian literary writers take their place on prize lists and in readers’ hearts around the world. Stapley is hoping the same thing will happen for commercial fiction writers; her publishers at Simon & Schuster Canada think it will.

“Canada has long been a country with many superb genre writers,” said Prose in an email to the Star. “It’s exciting that Marissa is the inaugural Canadian pick; this will amplify Canada’s voice in commercial fiction across North America and beyond.”

Meantime, Stapley’s next book is set in Europe — the writing of which she can focus on thanks to the success of “Lucky.”

“I feel like I have this golden ticket,” Stapley said. “I spent most of the past three months waiting for someone to tell me this was a mistake.”

