Carney, Bown co-winners of business book prize

TORONTO — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney and historical author Stephen Bown have been named as co-winners of the National Business Book Award.

Organizers say Wednesday's announcement marks the first time the honour has been awarded to two books. The authors will split the $30,000 cash prize.

Carney was recognized for "Value(s): Building a Better World For All,'' published by Signal, in which he lays out his vision for a more equitable post-pandemic economy.

Banff, Alta.-based Bown won for "The Company: The Rise and Fall of the Hudson's Bay Empire," from Doubleday Canada, charting the corporation's role in shaping the early colonial history of Canada.