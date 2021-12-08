The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 8, 2021

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

As we stand on the precipice of a new year, most of us flawed humans vow that next year we will become our best selves — which explains the sales bump in self-improvement books we’ll see from now until the end of January. This annual phenomenon starts this week with “Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success,” by New York marketing guru Gary Vaynerchuk, which was the top-selling book in Canada last week. (It isn’t shown in our rankings below because it is categorized as “business and economics/entrepreneurship,” a niche category.) Meanwhile, the No. 2 ranked book is Brené Brown’s latest, “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” which is the top-ranked book on our Original Non-fiction list. Note, too, that the 2018 blockbuster, Jordan B. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life,” rides the trend by returning to the bestseller lists after several weeks away, at No. 8 on the Canadian Non-fiction list.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Doubleday Canada (2)*

2. The Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield, Random House Canada (8)

3. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Random House Canada (1)

4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday (7)

5. State of Terror, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Louise Penny, Simon & Schuster (8)

6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (15)

7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper (5)