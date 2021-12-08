Mirvish opens ticket sales for pandemic-delayed Toronto run of musical ‘Room’

TORONTO - Mirvish Productions is welcoming audiences back to “Room,” nearly two years after pandemic-related delays.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday for the Toronto run, set for the CAA Theatre from Feb. 6 to April 10.

Before that, London’s Grand Theatre, which co-produced the play with Mirvish and the U.K.’s Covent Garden Productions, will host the show Jan. 11 to 29.

The much-anticipated musical is based on Canadian author Emma Donoghue’s 2010 novel. Adapted to include songs, “Room” stars Stratford Festival regular Alexis Gordon as a mother being held captive in a storage shed with her son.