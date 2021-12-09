Add these spice techniques to your kitchen repertoire — plus this essential recipe for roasted curry powder

Every family has their own blend, but Samarakoon-Amunugama’s typically consists of cumin, fennel and coriander seeds, curry leaves, cinnamon bark, seeds of green cardamom pods and cloves, each roasted separately as they require different cooking times.

When roasting at home, place a heavy-bottomed pan on medium to medium-low heat. (If you put it on high heat, you’ll risk burning your spices and turning them bitter.) Once your pan is heated and ready, place your spices in it, continuously shaking them to avoid burning and ensuring they toast evenly until browned.

If you are making something like her curry powder, which calls for the roasted spices to be ground afterwards, Samarakoon-Amunugama recommends tossing them in your electric grinder while they’re still a bit warm so they can come together more easily.

Tempering

The French have their mirepoix, a mixture of onions, celery and carrots slowly cooked in butter or oil, which acts as an aromatic flavour base for many dishes. The Sri Lankans have tempering, a spice technique often starts off many curry dishes.

It involves heating up oil on high until it’s hot (but not smoky). Then into the oil, place ingredients like curry leaves, onions, pandan leaves and spices such as mustard seed, but the mix can vary. You should hear a sizzle; stir quickly for about 15 seconds. Then continue on with your recipe. “This is the first flash release of your base aromatics,” says Samarakoon-Amunugama. “It creates a mouth-watering smell, and it’s a very quick process.”

Ruwanmali Samarakoon-Amunugama’s Roasted Curry Powder

1 to 1 1/2 tbsp parboiled rice

1/2 cup (6 tbsp) cumin seeds

1/4 cup (4 tbsp) fennel seeds

1 1/2 cups coriander seeds

10 pods (3/4 tsp) green cardamoms; use seeds only

20 (3/4 tsp) whole cloves

2-inch Ceylon cinnamon stick, broken into pieces

20 (1 1/2 sprigs) fresh curry leaves

Set a dry (not oiled) frying pan over high heat. When the pan is hot, add the rice. Watching the rice closely, heat it until the grains begin to pop. Shake the pan to help the grains roast evenly and to quicken the popping.

When the grains are evenly roasted and browned, pour them onto a plate or into a bowl and set aside to cool.

In the same pan (no need to clean it) over medium to medium-low heat, dry-roast separately the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, cardamom seeds, cloves and cinnamon pieces until a deep aroma is released and the spices are dark brown (but not burnt!).

Shake the pan to roast the spices; you may also use a wooden spoon to stir continuously in the pan. As you brown each ingredient, pour them into a bowl and set aside.

In the same pan, dry-roast the curry leaves until crisped and browned. Add them to the bowl along with the roasted white rice.

Stir to combine all the roasted spices and spoon mixture into a spice or coffee grinder. (This may have to be done in batches.) Grind to a fine powder.

Spoon the roasted curry powder into an airtight jar or container and store in a cool, dark space for up to 2 to 4 months. Makes about 2 cups.

Recipe excerpted from “Milk, Spice and Curry Leaves,” by Ruwanmali Samarakoon-Amunugama, reproduced by arrangement with TouchWood Editions. Copyright © 2020 by Ruwanmali Samarakoon-Amunugama.