Ontario resort to host new film festival

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, Ont. — A mountain resort near the shores of Ontario's Georgian Bay is set to host a new film festival this summer.

The inaugural Blue Mountain Film Festival is scheduled to take place from June 1 to 5 in the town of The Blue Mountains.

Film executive Helen du Toit has been named executive and artistic director of the festival, which is sponsored by Blue Mountain Resort.

Organizers say du Toit will curate a slate of 25 feature films from across the globe, with an emphasis on Ontario cinema.