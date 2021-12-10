Patrick Taylor’s Irish Country Doctor series ends with a Yuletide story

Some of those things might be the sudden death of a patient (as in “An Irish Country Village”) or the complications of romance (“An Irish Country Christmas”). The sort of events that lend themselves to small village life.

“I can’t tell you the number of blind alleys I’ve gone down and had to junk and come back and start again.”

And with titles such as “An Irish Country Wedding,” “An Irish Country Courtship,” “An Irish Country Cottage” — you get the drift — they set the stage for a cosy little read.

Taylor says he is “a keen outdoorsman” and recalls duck hunting in Northern Ireland, his father teaching him to shoot, and spending time on a nearby loch, or inlet.

“I made O’Reilly a duck hunter so I could relive some of the pleasure that I had had on Strangford Lough, but at the same time give the readers a taste of the beauty of the Irish countryside.”

Being a doctor himself — an OB-GYN — there was a familiarity and knowledge he could bring to a doctor’s “surgery,” as they’re called in Northern Ireland (that’s in the glossary, too).

There are two reasons he began by setting the books in 1964: at that time a GP’s office was still a busy place. And he didn’t have to deal with the late-1960s surge in the Troubles.

This is, in fact, part of the reason he’s ending the series now. “My characters have to age and they suddenly found themselves aging right into the years when the Troubles happened,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to write about the Troubles in the Irish Country Doctor books.”

As these quiet little books stand, they give readers, “some escape from the modern world. Which I’m quite happy to escape from myself.”

And so he created a trip back in time: a place filled with memories, created from memories, which might be what makes the books bestsellers. He’s brought the diaspora back home, which, like many places an immigrant remembers, doesn’t really exist anymore, if it ever really did.

Early on, his agent, Natalia Aponte, suggested he include a few recipes at the back of his books, since “Kinky” and cooking were a big part of the novels. Those who wanted could taste the nostalgia on their tables during the holidays and throughout the year. The recipes were all pulled together in 2017’s “An Irish Country Cookbook.”

One of the things Taylor has noticed since he finished “An Irish Country Yuletide” is that there’s a whole lot more space left in his head.

“One of the nice things at the moment is waking up in the morning and thinking about something which doesn’t start with ‘now how on earth is that plot point going to evolve today?’

“It really is quite pleasant.”

And so, I suppose, we could raise a Jameson’s — or take a recipe from the back of his cookbook for a Hot Irish, “a well-known traditional ‘cure-all’ for the winter sniffles” — in a toast and say an Irish farewell.

