RCM joins Elton John-endorsed exchange program

TORONTO — The Royal Conservatory of Music's Glenn Gould School is joining a new exchange program endorsed by Elton John at London's Royal Academy of Music.

The RCM says the new Sir Elton John Global Exchange Programme begins in September 2022.

The Toronto-based institution is one of 12 conservatories to take part, including New York's Julliard School and the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

It says up to 20 participants a year from the Royal Academy and its partners will be able to take part in short, collaborative projects, a single term, or a full year of study at their host institution.