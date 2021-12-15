July Talk postpones tour dates after COVID-19 case

TORONTO — Rock band July Talk says several upcoming Canadian concert dates have been postponed after a member of their touring crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto act outlined the details on social media saying shows in Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria would all be pulled from the calendar.

They made the announcement Tuesday as a planned stop in Winnipeg that evening was also scrapped.

The sudden changes come as COVID-19 cases spike across the country, with experts predicting new infections to escalate further due to the more transmissible Omicron variant.