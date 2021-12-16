Sarah Winman’s new novel “Still Life” painted with the ‘little sacred moments of the everyday’

“Still Life,” the enthralling new novel by British writer Sarah Winman, begins amidst the ashes and destruction of war.

It’s 1944, just outside Florence, when Evelyn Skinner, an art historian in her 60s, meets Ulysses Temper, a private in the English army, in his 20s, as both are waiting to enter the city. Evelyn wants to volunteer her knowledge to the Allied forces recovering lost art treasures, while Ulysses is following orders and looking for snipers. Their time together is brief, a conversation rooted in the nature of beauty and fate, the power of art, but it will shape the rest of their lives.

The entirety of “Still Life” grows out of that conversation, its echoes rippling through the subsequent decades. Any further summary of the events of the book runs the risk of damaging the spell Winman weaves, but in the broadest of strokes: much of the novel is set in Florence, there’s a small square and a pensione, a neighbourhood and an intentional family. Friendships are forged and rediscovered, love is found and lost, there is tragedy and there is laughter. “Still Life” is a magical, beautiful novel, floating in lofty philosophical contemplations while rooted in the very muck and mire of life (at times quite literally), until any sense of distinction between the two disappears. We are creatures, Winman reveals, of both grace and bile, of body and soul.

The key to this revelation is the novel’s cast of characters, from Ulysses and Evelyn themselves to Peggy, Ulysses’ wife (who asks him for a divorce immediately upon his return from the war), and Alys, a.k.a. Kid, Peggy’s daughter by an American soldier, whom Ulysses raises to adulthood. There’s Col, the curmudgeonly proprietor of the Stoat and Parrot, and Claude, the pub’s titular parrot, who has a tendency to quote Shakespeare, though no one knows why. There’s Cress, who talks to trees (and yes, the trees answer back), and Pete, the pub’s piano player. Not one of these characters is especially realistic, but they are all the more powerful for their over-the-top natures, their volubility, the passion they imbue. The most obvious comparison would be the characters in a 1960s Federico Fellini film (think “La Dolce Vita” or “8½”), earthy but fantastic by turns.

This is hardly a surprise: along with Renaissance artists and contemporary folk singers, architects and poets, Fellini serves as one of the artistic touchstones for the novel, with characters seeing the films and, more importantly, talking about them. “A nice change from neorealism,” Alys says at one point, describing Fellini’s “I Vitelloni,” though the sentiment also applies to “Still Life.”

While the novel spans decades, countries and generations, “Still Life” is a small book, rooted in intimate moments and closely drawn lives. “Those little moments that nobody else notices,” as Evelyn explains, when she and Ulysses first meet. “Little sacred moments of the everyday.”

It is a welcoming, accessible read, heady in places, but never obscure, leavened with humour and good will. Food and wine, conversations and art take the foreground, while politics and social change form largely a background hum. There are a couple of crucial points where the outside world asserts itself, but that is the nature of life. Largely, the novel unfolds at a leisurely pace, a laconic, welcoming read; it’s the sort of book you will want to return to when it is finished, that you will want to never end. That, too, is the nature of life, isn’t it?

Robert J. Wiersema’s most recent book is Seven Crow Stories.