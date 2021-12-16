How to make a ‘hands-off’ roast: Carla Lalli Music shares her no-brainer meal for entertaining

2 tbsps (30 mL) kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning

Freshly ground pepper

1 pound dried black-eyed peas

1 carrot

1 medium onion

6 garlic cloves

Small handful thyme sprigs

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

2 tbsps (30 mL) sherry vinegar, plus more as needed

Stir together piment d’Espelette, paprika and cayenne in a small bowl. Season pork all over with 1 tablespoon salt, then with spice mixture, patting it on. Wrap pork (I use the butcher paper it came in) and refrigerate for at least 12 hours and up to 2 days.

Pick through the beans for any debris, then rinse. Place the beans in a very large bowl or pot. Cover with 12 cups water; let sit overnight (co-ordinate your timing with the pork so the beans are done soaking when your pork has been seasoned and chilled for the right amount of time).

Preheat the oven to 325°F (160°C). Transfer soaked beans, with their liquid, to a large Dutch oven or roasting pan. Scrub carrot; roughly chop. Peel and halve the onion through the root; smash the garlic. Add the vegetables to the beans along with the thyme. Stir in 1 tablespoon salt.

Nestle pork on top of beans, fatty side up, and drizzle with oil. Bring liquid to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring beans around pork and skimming off any foam that rises to the surface, then cover and transfer to the oven. (If using a roasting pan, cover with parchment paper and then foil, crimping edges to seal.)

Cook until the beans are cooked through and very tender and you can pull off a bit of pork with tongs and it’s not tough or chewy when you eat it, 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours (or longer, if needed).

Remove the pot from the oven; increase oven temperature to 375°F (190°C). Carefully transfer pork, still fatty side up, to a rimmed baking sheet and ladle enough cooking liquid around it to come 1⁄2 inch up the sides. Return pork to oven (uncovered this time) and roast until the fat is brown and crisp, 45 to 55 minutes (check it every 15 minutes or so and replenish liquid if it has evaporated).

Meanwhile, remove thyme sprigs from bean mixture. Transfer half the beans, with liquid, to a blender and carefully blend on high speed until thick and creamy, 1 minute. Pour puree back into Dutch oven and stir in vinegar; taste beans and liquid. Season with salt, pepper and more vinegar as desired. Keep warm.

When pork is ready, transfer it to a cutting board and let sit until no longer screaming hot. Pour any liquid from baking sheet back into bean mixture. Cut pork away from the bone, then slice into 1⁄2-inch-thick pieces against the grain (because the pork is so tender, it may shred into smaller pieces as you slice — no stress!). Spoon beans onto a deep platter, then top with pork, or pass pork and beans at the table separately.

Serves six.

Recipe excerpted from “That Sounds So Good” by Carla Lalli Music. Copyright © 2021 Carla Lalli Music. Photography copyright © 2021 Andrea Gentl and Martin Hyers. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House.