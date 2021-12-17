4 new mysteries to keep you reading late into the dark and stormy night

Grand Central, 323 pages, $22.99

Verity Crawford is an American crime novelist whose books win spectacular sales. Lauren Ashleigh is another U.S. crime novelist, but one with a miserable sales record. And yet when Verity becomes mysteriously disabled, it’s Lauren who gets chosen by Verity’s publisher as the ghost writer who will keep turning out the Verity books in the Verity style. Things grow even fishier when Lauren moves into the Crawford country home along with the out-of-commission Verity, her hunky husband and a history of terrible deaths among the Crawford children. Who’s the villain in all of this? In a tale intricately structured to tease readers, the answer seems endlessly up for grabs.

The Replacement Wife

By Darby Kane

William Morrow, 416 pages, $34.99

Josh has a fraught history with women. His first wife Candace died in a fall downstairs at home. The next woman in Josh’s life, his new fiancée Abby, vanishes without a trace. Seven months later, Josh is dating Rachel. Is Rachel now in harm’s way? Only Josh’s sister-in-law Elisa — she’s married to Josh’s brother — thinks so. She’s determined to get to the bottom of what she — and possibly the readers — figures to be a case of suspicious circumstances at the very least and two cases of murder at the very worst. This is Darby Kane’s second crime novel, and as in the first, “Pretty Little Wife,” she demonstrates a deft hand at working all the angles in a criminal plot. That annoying figure, the unreliable narrator, makes an appearance in the new book, but the narrative still packs enough chilly details and unforeseen twists to provide satisfaction.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star