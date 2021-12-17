3 notable new books that deserve your attention

Dava Shastri’s Last Day, by Kirthana Ramisetti (Grand Central Publishing)

Kirthana Ramisetti, in her debut novel, considers the life of 70-year-old billionaire philanthropist Dava Shastri. She is dying of a terminal illness and announces her death early in order to read the obituaries. She has created foundations, given away millions and expects to be feted, which she is. She has some secrets, too, not all of which remain buried. Ramisetti introduces family drama on a remote island in an immersive read perfect for picking up over the holidays.

Five Tuesdays in Winter, by Lily King (Grove Press)

After a successful career writing novels, including “Writers & Lovers,” this is King’s debut collection of short stories. Some have been published before, but half of them are new. Writing and books inform many of the stories. A used-book seller is the main character in the title story; in “Creature” a 14-year-old girl, inspired by “Jane Eyre” — she’s just moved into a big house with turrets to look after two children for the summer — writes in her journal, taking on different voices as she searches for her own. The stories explore family and love, which will not disappoint those who know King for her novels, and will gain her new short story fans.

Assembly, by Natasha Brown (Little, Brown)

In case you missed this one from earlier this fall, writer Natasha Brown’s debut novel is, at a mere 100 or so pages, a powerhouse of a read. The narrator, a Black woman working in the finance industry and living in London, England (much like Brown), has reached pinnacles in her work, has a white boyfriend and is heading to the country to meet his family on their estate. With a powerful, clean structure and elegant writing, she exposes a world of class, of transcending, of stories and how we construct ourselves: “Banks — I understood what they were. Ruthless, efficient, money-machines with a byproduct of social mobility … I’d traded in my life for a sliver of middle-class comfort.” The words and ideas echoed in my thoughts long after I finished the book.

