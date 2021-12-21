US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday
2. Publishing Group)
3. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult - 9781984818423 - (Random House Publishing Group)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
6. My Unexpected Surprise by Piper Rayne - No ISBN Available - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
7. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336830 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538719695 - (Grand Central Publishing)
9. Fear No Evil by James Patterson - 9780316499163 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly - 9780316256568 - (Little, Brown and Company)
By The Associated Press
