COVID-19 case shutters Shaw's 'A Christmas Carol'

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. — The Shaw Festival says it's shuttering its production of 'A Christmas Carol' after a company member tested positive for COVID-19.

Organizers of the festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., tweeted that remaining performances of the Christmas classic from Dec. 21 to 23 have been cancelled.

Executive director Tim Jennings says in an emailed statement that cast members are isolating until they get cleared by public health, and are considered to be at higher risk because they normally don't wear masks while performing.

Jennings says no members of the audience were exposed, noting that the festival has implemented safety protocols, including physical distancing from the stage, good ventilation and vaccine and masking requirements.