Wendy Freeman steps down as head of CTV News

TORONTO — Wendy Freeman is stepping down as head of CTV News after more than 25 years at the network.

In a news release, Freeman says she plans to wrap up her duties at the end of the year.

Freeman has led Bell Media's CTV News division since 2010, overseeing news, information and current events programming including CTV News, BNN Bloomberg and CP24.

She has steered the network's coverage of many top news stories, including the COVID-19 pandemic and several federal elections.