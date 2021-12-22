The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Dec. 22, 2021

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Doubleday Canada (4)*

2. The Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield, Random House Canada (10)

3. State of Terror, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Louise Penny, Simon & Schuster (10)

4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday (9)

5. It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (17)

6. The Strangers, Katherena Vermette, Hamish Hamilton (8)

7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Random House Canada (3)

8. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper (7)