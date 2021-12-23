Holiday ghost stories that will give you Christmas chills — just like the old days

Simon & Schuster, 400 pages, $34.49

“Propulsive” is an adjective much beloved by book blurbers and reviewers in need of a quick label to describe a fast-moving narrative. In the case of Scott Carson’s “Where They Wait,” the moniker fits — in a good way. Storytelling and action reign supreme in this story of an out-of-work journalist, Nick Bishop, who returns to his hometown to write a fluff piece on a local tech startup for a university alumni magazine. As part of the job, Bishop unwisely agrees to test out the company’s signature mindfulness app, Clarity, which claims to be able to re-engineer a sleeper’s dreams. Soon, Bishop can’t distinguish between dreams and reality. The Clarity app’s effects are genuinely creepy, evoking the strange interior logic of a dream or an ancient folk tale, and filling out the “propulsive” narrative.

The Ghost Sequences

A.C. Wise

Undertow Publications, 350 pages, $22.99

A.C. Wise’s complex, allusive stories defy tidy synopsis. Characters are never who they seem to be, either to the reader or to themselves, and the flow of time seems to shift back and forth like an errant tide. Luckily for the reader, Wise’s sentences and images are so artfully constructed that it is not difficult to enter miniature worlds contained in each story. The title story is a particular standout, with four artists stranded at an exhibition during a blackout trading ghost stories that soon escape their narrative boundaries into the real world. The incantatory power of art is also at the core of “I Dress My Lover in Yellow,” in which a researcher’s obsession with a strange painting triggers a very real haunting.

