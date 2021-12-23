How to make a festive candy cane cheesecake, just in time for the holidays

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more
When Vancouver-based pastry chef Bruno Feldeisen left his homeland of France for North America in the ’80s, he was excited to discover the flavours of another culture (cultures, really) and put his own twist on classic foods. Now a judge on the CBC series “The Great Canadian Baking Show,” Feldeisen channelled that passion into his first cookbook, “Baking with Bruno: A French Baker’s North American Love Story.”
In it, find 63 recipes covering a diverse selection of sweets, including a quick and cosy chocolate raspberry mug cake, a summery frozen lemon soufflé and this holiday-inspired candy cane cheesecake. Beyond the bonbon pieces, warm spices like ginger and cinnamon add a fitting seasonal flavour, and you can make the cheesecake even richer by substituting half the cream cheese with ricotta. Read on for the how-to.
Bruno Feldeisen’s Candy Cane Cheesecake
“Taking a classic North American dessert and giving it a festive spin is one of my favourite ways to switch things up. In this case with cheesecake, I’ve added crushed candy canes. I just love how the peppermint pops in the mouth, and how the melted candy canes swirl into the cheesecake as it bakes. The base of the cheesecake also gets a holiday makeover with the addition of ginger and cinnamon.”
For the base:
For the cheesecake:
For the base:
1. Preheat the oven to 360°F (180°C).
2. In a medium bowl, mix by hand the ground graham crackers, light brown sugar, ground cinnamon and the ground ginger. Add the melted butter and stir until combined.
3. Transfer the base mixture to a parchment-lined and greased, 8-inch (20-cm) springform pan.
4. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool at room temperature.
For the cake:
5. Lower the oven temperature to 260°F (125°C).
6. In an electric mixer bowl, with the paddle attachment, mix the cream cheese at low speed until soft. Add the brown sugar, eggs and lastly, the sour cream. Be sure the mixture is smooth and lump free. Pass through a fine mesh sieve. Once the batter is free of any lumps, gently fold in the crushed candy canes. Fill the cake pan and place on a baking sheet.
7. Bake for about 35 minutes at 260°F (125°C).
Serves eight.
