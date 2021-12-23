How to make a festive candy cane cheesecake, just in time for the holidays

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

When Vancouver-based pastry chef Bruno Feldeisen left his homeland of France for North America in the ’80s, he was excited to discover the flavours of another culture (cultures, really) and put his own twist on classic foods. Now a judge on the CBC series “The Great Canadian Baking Show,” Feldeisen channelled that passion into his first cookbook, “Baking with Bruno: A French Baker’s North American Love Story.”

In it, find 63 recipes covering a diverse selection of sweets, including a quick and cosy chocolate raspberry mug cake, a summery frozen lemon soufflé and this holiday-inspired candy cane cheesecake. Beyond the bonbon pieces, warm spices like ginger and cinnamon add a fitting seasonal flavour, and you can make the cheesecake even richer by substituting half the cream cheese with ricotta. Read on for the how-to.

Bruno Feldeisen’s Candy Cane Cheesecake