'Come From Away' pauses due to COVID-19 case

TORONTO — "Come From Away" is going dark until after the Christmas holiday following a positive COVID-19 test among the backstage crew.

Mirvish Productions says it's cancelled four upcoming performances of the Gander, N.L.-set musical in an effort to "protect all the artists, technicians, staff and audiences, and allow everyone to celebrate the holidays safely."

The shows affected were scheduled to run Thursday night, Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Mirvish says "Come From Away" is scheduled to resume performances on Dec. 28.