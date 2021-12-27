Indigenous comedian Candy Palmater dead at 53

Palmater had chronicled her recent hospital visit on Instagram, posting photos of flowers she had received from friends over the two-week stay. She posted two more photos showing her and Tompkins drinking coffee on Dec. 16, with the caption: "My first morning home! Reunited and it feels so good!"

Tompkins, who was the managing partner of "The Candy Show," met Palmater online through a friend 22 years ago and said the two had been inseparable ever since.

Their first phone conversation lasted five hours, Tompkins said, adding that she knew Palmater was special from the moment she heard her voice.

Palmater was also a regular co-host on CTV's weekday talk show "The Social" and hosted "The Candy Palmater Show" on CBC Radio One.

Palmater won a number of awards, including a 2015 Indigenous music award for "The Candy Show" and a 2017 Bonham Centre Award from the University of Toronto, which honours distinguished contribution to the public understanding of sexual diversity in Canada.

"The Candy Show"'s website says she was working on a memoir, which is in the "editing stages."

Tompkins said Palmater loved preaching messages of love and kindness on various platforms.

"She just wanted everyone to know that they were enough," she said. "She just loved life. She loved people and she saw the best in humanity (during) a really hard time when most people don't see it."

Tompkins said Palmater also used her platform to become a role model for other Indigenous people and often visited First Nations communities across the country.

Palmater studied law at Dalhousie University in Halifax and went on to practice labour and Aboriginal law before shifting to entertainment. She also spent a decade as director of Mi'kmaq Education with the Nova Scotia Department of Education.

Details of a virtual memorial will be shared as soon as they are arranged.

Tompkins said Palmater impacted many people in different ways, and those who knew her have unique memories to share and hold onto.

"She was an anomaly, a very rare gem that our world lost way too early," she said. "Everybody's just dumbfounded that we no longer have her."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.

By Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press