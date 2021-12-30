This might be Ottolenghi’s most delicious dessert recipe. And it requires just five minutes of prep

3 tbsps (45 ml) crème fraîche

1 1/2 tbsps (20 ml) white miso

4 medium bananas (medium ripe), peeled and halved lengthwise

1 lime: finely grate the zest to get 1 tsp and then juice to get 1 1/2 tsp

For the toasted rice topping:

1 tbsp (15 ml) Thai sticky rice (raw), or jasmine rice

2 tsps (10 ml) black sesame seeds

1/2 tsp ground star anise

1. Set the oven to its highest broil setting.

2. Make the topping. Toast the rice in a small frying pan on medium heat for 12 to 15 minutes, shaking the pan from time to time, until deeply golden. Blitz in a spice or coffee grinder until fine, then transfer to a small bowl. Return the pan to medium-high heat and add the sesame seeds. Toast for 1 minute, then stir into the rice bowl along with the star anise. Set aside.

3. Put the butter, sugar, star anise, and half the crème fraîche into a large, oven-safe cast-iron pan (or a large sauté pan) on medium heat. Stir the mixture frequently, until the butter has melted and the sugar has dissolved, then, off the heat, whisk in the miso until smooth. Add the bananas, cut side up, using a spoon to coat the tops with some of the caramel, then transfer to the oven and broil for about 8 minutes (this will vary, depending on your broiler, so check them at the 7-minute mark), or until the bananas have softened and are lightly browned.

4. While the bananas are broiling, mix the remaining crème fraîche with the lime juice. When ready, spoon this all over the bananas, then sprinkle with the lime zest and 1 tablespoon of the rice topping. Serve immediately and directly from the pan, with the extra rice topping alongside.

Make it your own: No spice grinder? No problem! Swap out the ground rice for nuts, seeds or dried coconut flakes.

Serves 4.

Recipe excerpted from “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love,” by Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad, reproduced by arrangement with Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Copyright © 2021 Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. Photography by Elena Heatherwick. All rights reserved.