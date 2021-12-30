How to make Acorn’s potato pine nut soup, a recipe as cosy as your favourite winter sweater

2 tsp (10 ml) sugar

1/4 tsp citric acid

For the potato chips:

4 German butter potatoes

12 cups (3 L) canola oil

For the soup:

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

8 cloves garlic

2 onions, roughly chopped

8 German butter potatoes, skins on and scrubbed clean, quartered

2 tsp (10 ml) salt

1 tsp (5 ml) white pepper

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 cup (125 ml) raw pine nuts

Make the Aleppo pepper powder:

Place the dried peppers in a Vitamix and blitz until the mixture has a powdery consistency. Add the remaining ingredients and blitz for 5 more seconds or until well combined. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 months.

Note: Aleppo peppers are a milder red pepper. If you’re using fresh Aleppo peppers, there are many methods for drying them. We usually dry them in the dehydrator for around 18 hours at 145°F (63°C), or in the oven at 165°F (74°C) for 6 hours. Before drying them, wash thoroughly, cut off the stems, and remove the seeds. Save and dry the seeds separately if you want that extra heat.

Make the potato chips:

Wash the potatoes and slice them using a mandolin set to 1/8 inch thickness. In a heavy-bottomed, high-sided pot, heat the oil to 275°F (135°C). Working in batches of a dozen or so, carefully place the sliced potatoes in the oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pot. Stir the potatoes often at the start, then flip them all over halfway through frying.

When the moisture bubbles subside, use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the chips and place them directly onto a kitchen cloth or paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Transfer the chips into a bowl when they are still a little warm and toss them with about 2 tablespoons Aleppo pepper powder. Store in an airtight container lined with a kitchen towel or paper towel at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Make the soup:

In a large saucepot on low heat, add the olive oil and garlic cloves, allowing them to slowly caramelize to a light brown colour, and release that sweet and mellow roasted garlic smell. Add the onions and sweat until they are soft and translucent. Add all the remaining ingredients and 6 cups water, bring the soup up to a simmer, and cook for approximately 40 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by a quarter.

Working in small batches, blend the soup in a Vitamix until it is silky-smooth. Once blended, check for seasoning and adjust as needed.

Remember when blending hot ingredients to always leave a small air vent at the top of the container to let the pressure and steam release while blending. We recommend removing the plastic cap in the centre of the Vitamix lid and covering it loosely with a kitchen towel.

Plating:

Evenly distribute the soup between six bowls. Top each bowl with a small stack of Aleppo pepper powder potato chips, and drizzle a little smoked sunflower oil on top. Garnish with fresh cress or microgreens and some fresh ground pepper, to taste.

Serves 6.

Recipe excerpted from “Acorn: Vegetables Re-Imagined: Seasonal Recipes from Root to Stem,” by Shira Blustein and Brian Luptak, reproduced by arrangement with Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Copyright © 2021 Shira Blustein. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. All rights reserved.