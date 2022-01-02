Mark Critch on playing his father in new TV series

The character of Fox (Sophia Powers) – young Mark's bully-turned-crush – was written as female for the series. And Richie Perez (Mark Rivera), Mark's best friend and the only person of colour at his school, gets to have a far more fleshed-out story on television.

His family, though, remains larger than life and includes the mischievous grandfather Pop, played by Malcolm McDowell and Mike Sr., portrayed by Critch himself.

The endearing 13-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth stars as the young Mark.

Shot over one summer on location in Newfoundland, “Son of a Critch” feels specifically Canadian. Its humour, though, has an unmistakable British twinge. Consider it “The Goldbergs” meets “Derry Girls,” a cocktail you're unlikely to find anywhere else.

"I don't look at it in terms of nationality," says McDowell. "Yes, the show is Canadian, but this is a very universal family. That's what's so delicious about it."

The 78-year-old actor, who's starred in an array of film and TV series including "A Clockwork Orange," "Star Trek" Generations" and "The Mentalist," was selected by a U.K. casting agent and signed on after reading Critch’s book.

Once he was on the ground in Critch's hometown, he learned that he was walking alongside a Canadian celebrity with a particular connection to his community.

"It's embarrassing to be out with Mark, he's like the mayor of bloody St. John's," McDowell quipped.

"You can't walk down the street without 20 people bugging him, so it takes you three times longer to get anywhere. But that's because everyone is so fond of him, and you'll understand why when you see this."

But Critch is no one-man show, with Montreal-born Tim McAuliffe serving as co-creator and showrunner.

He and Critch met in 2007, and worked together on “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” writing sketches on cocktail napkins on Tuesday nights out before they were due the morning after.

When McAuliffe moved to L.A., working on projects including "The Last Man on Earth" and "The Office," he would still find time to co-write "Just for Laughs" sketches with his old comedy partner.

That's even in light of the considerable pressure Critch and McAuliffe might feel following in the footsteps of CBC's last hit family sitcom, "Schitt's Creek."

But McAuliffe and Critch say they aren't sweating it.

"Oftentimes, you talk about laughs per minute, but when we were creating this, I never wanted to be worried about when the next laugh comes," Critch says.

"Let it breathe, let there be dramatic moments, let there be uncomfortable moments, let there be heart.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 2, 2021.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press