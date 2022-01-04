Andrew Phung on mining roots for 'Run The Burbs'

Many of these conversations played out in the writers' room, one of the most sacred spaces in a television show's production.

When "Kim's Convenience" abruptly ended last year, star Simu Liu complained about a lack of representation among its writers, saying in a social media post that aside from creator Ins Choi, "there were no other Korean voices in the room."

This time on "Run the Burbs," the writers' room invited co-star Morzaria to share her own perspective.

"As the actor, I was giving notes and feedback on scripts," she said.

"They were very thoughtful about taking in my notes, and either implementing them into the scripts or letting me know why they may not. I really appreciated understanding that and feeling heard."

On set, COVID-19 dealt the cast and crew an extra set of challenges.

Among the biggest, co-creator Townend said, was building the chemistry and "close family dynamic" that's central to the show when the actors were often kept at a distance.

"The cast didn't meet each other really until a week before the production; we cast everybody over Zoom," he explained.

"Then when we're in production… there's all these physical limitations on what we can do with characters that are supposed to be very close."

Phung said he put extra effort into making the set "really friendly, really fun, really outgoing."

"The big thing for us was, 'How do we write a show that's really relatable to families of today and to families that live in the suburbs?" he said.

"It was really just creating a process that was really inclusive and open to not knowing and then finding the answers. So that was my mantra the entire way."

— Marriska Fernandes is a freelance writer based in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.

By Marriska Fernandes, The Canadian Press