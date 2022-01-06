Will Aitken’s “The Swells”: high farce on the high seas

Across 18 chapters “The Swells” evolves as a novel at odds with itself. A confection with hopes of providing meaty sustenance, the fourth novel of Montrealer Will Aitken (“Terre Haute”) can’t fulfil disparate aims.

The story’s initial — and principal — mode is whimsical comedy that could easily be called Wildean (after Oscar). It’s frivolous and camp and hyperbolic.

That distinctive humour is apparent from the first page, where Briony, the Luxury Travel Associate Editor at Euphoria! magazine, dines on “less than supernal” lettuce gazpacho and whey granita. The restaurant is ranked seven-star. Also, it’s underwater.

Briony’s latest assignment — aboard the Emerald Tranquility, the “richest ship afloat” — comes with news about an editorial format pivot and Briony’s demotion to a once-monthly listicle writer paid $200 USD ($254 Cdn.).