Craving comfort food with a plant-based spin? Try these sweet potato and mushroom stuffed shells

2 sweet potatoes (500 g), peeled and cut into small cubes

4 oz (120 g) cashews, coarsely chopped

5 oz (140 g) baby spinach

1 cup (250 mL) vegetable broth

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup

3/4 oz (20 g) nutritional yeast

1 1/2 tsps (7 g) salt, or more to taste

1/4 tsp truffle oil (optional)

Black pepper, to taste

3 cups (750 mL) tomato sauce

Cashew parmesan, for serving

1. Cook the pasta shells according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil, then add the onions and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

3. Add the mushrooms, sweet potatoes and cashews, and keep cooking for 10 minutes, stirring constantly.

4. Add the spinach, vegetable broth, garlic and maple syrup, and keep cooking over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until the liquid is fully absorbed and the sweet potato cubes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add more vegetable broth if needed. Remove from the heat.

5. Add the nutritional yeast, salt, truffle oil (if using) and pepper. Stir to combine. Refrigerate the filling for 20 minutes.

6. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

7. Use a 1/4-cup (60 mL) measuring cup to fill each pasta shell with the vegetable filling.

8. Spread half of the sauce over the bottom of a baking dish. Set the shells side by side on the sauce, then spoon the remaining sauce over.

9. Bake for 30 minutes.

10. Sprinkle with cashew parmesan and serve.

Serves 4.

Recipe excerpted from “The Buddhist Chef’s Vegan Comfort Cooking,” by Jean-Philippe Cyr, reproduced by arrangement with Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Copyright © 2021 Jean-Philippe Cyr. Photography © 2021 Samuel Joubert and Dominique Lafond. All rights reserved.