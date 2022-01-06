The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 5, 2022

This will be remembered as the week that TikTok culture took over the top half of the bestseller fiction list. Novelist Colleen Hoover dominates, with 2014’s “Ugly Love” in the top spot, 2016’s “It Ends with U” at No. 2 and “Verity,” a psychological thriller published in October, at No. 3.

Ali Hazelwood, who wrote “The Love Hypothesis, No. 4 on this week’s fiction list, is another writer who appeals to the “New Adult” demographic.

Both Hoover and Hazelwood have a huge presence on TikTok.

-Sarah Murdoch