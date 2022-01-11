Settle in: You’ll want to get “Lost in the Valley of Death” with Toronto writer Harley Rustad

Every writer of fiction or nonfiction has a lot of choices to make, but one of the biggest is what order to reveal their information in.

It’s easy to forget that writers, particularly nonfiction writers, know the whole story before they write page one and there is, I can tell you from experience, a great urge to hook the reader right away with your best, most compelling and, if the subject matter warrants it, most poignant stuff. Or failing that, at least the bits you worked hardest to get.

But Harley Rustad did not do this.

Rustad made a bet that his readers would stick around if he left out the one thing that would make me, at least, feel for the man who disappeared in India in 2016 until almost two-thirds of the way through the book. He also bet he could start slow with a basically unsympathetic main character and carefully build sympathy alongside the ultimately tragic arc of his life.

Those are dangerous bets to make, given what we’ve been hearing about our attention spans for the past couple of decades, but it turns out it was absolutely the right call to make. Because Rustad proves himself here to be a masterful storyteller, unfolding character, plot, suspense, pathos, bathos and half a dozen other Greek nouns so meticulously that you’re not going to want to put this book down. (Readers may be familiar with the Toronto writer, editor and author’s previous book, the award-winning “Big Lonely Doug: The Story of One of Canada’s Last Great Trees.”)

“Lost in the Valley of Death” is the story of Justin Alexander Shetler, who was born in 1981. It made him the perfect age to grow up to be the sort of annoying social media character who leaves his profitable life in the big city behind to find himself — and as many followers as he can pick up along the way — to travel. It’s the type of nomadic life that only extreme and inevitably unacknowledged privilege can allow.

Shetler had depths, but they were not intellectual or emotional, or even spiritual, despite the lifelong quest for meaning and enlightenment that led him to magical, mystical India. Though he had some extraordinary abilities and drives, as most people do, Shetler’s depth was the kind we all have, the profundity every human life creates and, in putting so much work into documenting it, Rustad’s done us the favour of celebrating our complex muddles of good and bad and stupid and smart.

Shetler always wanted to be someplace and someone he wasn’t. Seeing “The Last of the Mohicans” at an impressionable age led to the very white Shetler wanting to see the world through Indigenous eyes. When that didn’t work, he began trekking around the world, taking pride in the extremity of his efforts and self-deprivations, at one point praising the absence of Wi-Fi in one of his remote locations … in an Instagram post to his more than 10,000 followers.

Shetler’s search for meaning mixed with a need for attention and affection led him to ever more extreme adventures, culminating in the Himalayas, from which he never returned.

Rustad made the trip to the place Shetler spent his last weeks several times, researched at least a dozen other people who had gone missing where Shetler did, and interviewed not only friends and family but people Shetler met only briefly. His notes on sources at the end of the book run to 10 pages and not one of them is superfluous. It’s like he’s held up a crystal dodecahedron for us to see how many ways Shetler could be reflected in the eyes of others.