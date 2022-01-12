Green, Phung face off on reality competition show

TORONTO — "Kim's Convenience" star Andrew Phung, Tom Green and Colin Mochrie are among the Canadian comics who will be holding their giggles as they vie for the crown on "LOL: Last One Laughing Canada."

The homegrown spinoff of Amazon Prime Video's reality franchise announced the lineup of laugh masters set to compete on the six-episode series, hosted by Jay Baruchel. The show debuts Feb. 18.

Among the other contestants are "Kids in the Hall" member Dave Foley, "Feel Good" creator and star Mae Martin and actress Caroline Rhea, from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

"LOL: Last One Laughing Canada" tosses a group of comedians into a house where they must race against the clock to eliminate each other by making them laugh with standup routines, musical numbers, improvisational comedy and physical gags.

The winner scores a $100,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Other Canadian comics set to compete include "Tallboyz" sketch performer Brandon Ash-Mohammed and standup comedians Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie and K. Trevor Wilson.

The series will premiere its first two episodes globally on Feb. 18 before the remaining episodes roll out in pairs on Feb. 25 and March 4.

"LOL: Last One Laughing Canada" is the latest adaptation of Amazon's expanding comedy series, which started as the Japanese show "Documental" before being renamed and revamped for international audiences with various editions in Mexico, India, France and Spain.

An Australian version launched in 2020 with comic and actress Rebel Wilson as host.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.