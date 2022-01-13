Tempted to emergency-dial for delivery? Try one of these quick-fix dinner ideas from three chefs instead

We’ve all been there: you’ve had a long day, and the last thing you want to do is toil in the kitchen. But emergency-dialing (er, clicking) for delivery doesn’t have to be your solution every time. Here, three pro chefs share a few items they always have in their kitchen, plus the hassle-free recipes they turn those ingredients into.

Daniel Ken, executive chef at the Hartly

The staples: Toronto-based chef Daniel Ken describes himself as health-conscious, so he always has carrots, potatoes and other fresh veggies stocked. With those basics, all he needs to add is S&B Golden Curry sauce mix, which he considers an essential, convenient flavour-builder.

The dish: Japanese curries are among Ken’s go-to meals, and he promises you can make one in less time than it will take any delivery to get to your door. Milder than Indian curries, they’re adaptable, too: you can use any vegetables you want.

Start by cutting your veggies, like carrots and potatoes, into one-inch pieces. Preboil them until slightly tender. If you’d like to add meat, feel free, but Ken says the dish is just as enjoyable without. Add one curry tablet to your pot, breaking it up and stirring until it’s dissolved and mixed well.

Cook until the sauce is as thick as you like; Ken says it shouldn’t be runny and should have a chowder-like consistency, about 10 to 15 minutes. “It’s a comfort food and easy to make fast,” he says. “I’ll usually eat it with rice, but you can even eat it with bread.”

Suzanne Barr, chef, restaurateur and author of the upcoming food memoir “My Ackee Tree”

The staples: Canadian chef Suzanne Barr says dried lentils are always handy for an easy meal, and she loves Muir Glen organic tomato sauce or canned tomatoes because their fresh flavour reminds her of the late-summer tomatoes she’s grown and preserved herself. Last but not least, her Greek husband considers full-fat Greek yogurt a necessity.

The dish: A cosy, satisfying lentil stew is one of Barr’s favourite things to make for her family because it’s quick and versatile. “It’s a really colourful, flavourful meal that has a lot of intention from the first to the last step,” says Barr. “I love giving people a base recipe and the freedom and flexibility to add to it later.”

Start by rinsing one cup of lentils in cold water. Drain them, then add them to a pot with three cups of fresh water, a sprig of rosemary, one garlic clove and a bay leaf. On high heat, bring to a boil, then lower to medium-high heat and let your lentils cook. Remove any foam and impurities that rise to the top with a spoon. Once the liquid reduces, about 15 to 20 minutes, add one-half to three-quarters of a can of tomatoes (or sauce) and season with salt and pepper.