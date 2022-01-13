Sweet yet tart, soft and crunchy: This raspberry coffee cake has everything that makes a baked good delicious

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

In a way, the culinary world has been calling to New York-based baker Vallery Lomas her whole life. She grew up in Louisiana with a love of food, and during law school, while her peers were on the job hunt, she started a blog about baking. After graduating, she spent a gap year in France honing her pastry skills and upon her return to the U.S., decided to sell colourful macarons as a side gig to her legal career.

Burnout is real, though (and so are the bills), so Lomas gave up her cookie hustle to focus on life as an attorney. But she still baked and blogged, starting a popular Instagram account (@foodieinnewyork). That’s where a casting director for “The Great American Baking Show” reached out to her, and soon Lomas signed on as a competitor. Although audiences didn’t see her take home the top prize (allegations against a judge resulted in the season being pulled from air), winning gave Lomas the confidence boost she needed. She quit her law job to chase her food dreams.

She’s since appeared on the Food Network, contributed recipes to the New York Times, and finished her debut cookbook, “Life Is What You Bake It.” In it, you’ll find more than 100 recipes, including family staples (Granny’s million-dollar cake) and her own original treats, like this tart and nutty coffee cake, inspired by the luscious raspberries of L.A. farmers’ markets.