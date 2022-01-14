Mother Mother reignite 'Hayloft' with new video

TORONTO — Mother Mother is headed back to the barn for a second helping of their TikTok sensation "Hayloft."

Little more than a year after the Vancouver band's unyielding 2008 rock song found a renewed life on the popular social media platform, they've lifted the lid on a fresh music video that also lays the groundwork for a sequel track and video that will land in a couple of weeks.

Lead singer and guitarist Ryan Guldemond says to tell the story of "Hayloft II" it only made sense to revisit the original with new eyes.

Together, the pair of music videos take a literal approach to the song's lyrics, about two young lovers who sneak away to frolic in a barn before one of their fathers appears with a shotgun.