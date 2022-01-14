Toronto director on 'Hotel Transylvania' debut

Adam Sandler and Kevin James are out as Drac and Frankenstein, respectively, and have been replaced by Brian Hull and Brad Abrell.

Returning cast members include Selena Gomez, who also serves as an executive producer, and Adam Sandberg, David Spade, Steve Buscemi and Kathryn Hahn.

Kluska says much of the film was completed with the cast and crew working remotely — Samberg, notably, performed his trademark Johnny screams from beneath a towel in his bedroom.

"What's really awesome for them is that Genndy's rule about the franchise has always been that 'what's funny wins.'” says Kluska.

"And so if you watch the movies, the characters and the way they move, the way they animate doesn't necessarily stay completely consistent all the way through because the animators' individual personalities are really allowed to come through more than perhaps they're able to on other franchises."

The film was originally slated for an October 2021 theatrical release but was pushed back amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately landing on the small screen.

Kluska says her rise with Sony has been "exciting," acknowledging a rocky history for some other women who've tried to break through the male-dominated industry.

Notable women in animation include Jennifer Lee who helmed 2013's "Frozen," and Jennifer Yuh Nelson who directed 2011's "Kung Fu Panda 2."

"You are going to see more women come through, just because there's so much more work, so many more people are getting the opportunity to break into these positions that weren't necessarily available," Kluska predicts.

"But also ... women just make up so much more of the industry that they are starting to come through into those higher roles, which I think is definitely past due."

Kluska hints at more upcoming projects with Sony — which she can't reveal just yet.

"I've been very lucky in my experience in animation," she says, aside from having experienced "a little mansplaining" here and there.

"I definitely love feature storytelling, I love the short format as well, and TV, so as long as I'm in that sphere, I'm happy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press