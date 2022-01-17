Canada Post recognizes Eleanor Collins with stamp

TORONTO — "Canada's first lady of jazz" Eleanor Collins is getting her own commemorative stamp.

Canada Post says the 102-year-old music legend will be celebrated at a virtual event Friday that will reveal the stamp and pay tribute to Collins' life and career "as an artist, musician and mentor."

Collins is set to take part along with special guests who were influenced by and worked with her, including Nalda Callender of the National Congress of Black Women Foundation, filmmaker Sylvia Hamilton, and musicians Sharman King, Marcus Mosely, and Wendy Solloway.

The Edmonton-born Collins began performing in the 1930s on television and radio shows across the country, and has worked with everyone from Dizzy Gillespie to Oscar Peterson.