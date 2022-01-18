Ramakrishnan among CSA's special award winners

TORONTO — "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and sportscaster Bob Cole are among those set to receive honours from this year's Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced the winners of its special awards, a precursor to the annual weeklong bash recognizing the best in homegrown film, television and screen-based media.

Ramakrishnan, the young star of the Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever," will receive the Radius Award for "making waves globally" while Cole will get a lifetime achievement award.

Former CBC host and Inuk media personality Rassi Nashalik is up for a broadcast journalism award, while production executives Vince Commisso of 9 Story Media Group and John Galway of Corrib Entertainment will be recognized for their impact on the growth of the Canadian media industry.