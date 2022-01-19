The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 19, 2022

There are two significant milestones on The Star’s Bestseller Lists this week:

First, this may be the first time (in my memory, certainly, and maybe even forever) that a single author has had four books on the Original Fiction top 10. Colleen Hoover (CoHo to her fans) is a big deal with the young women of TikTok, which accounts for the vigorous sales of her latest, “Verity” and much of her backlist, especially “It Ends With Us,” which this week celebrates 19 weeks on the top 10.

Second, “12 Rules of Life,” Toronto psychologist Jordan B. Peterson’s 2018 manifesto for better living, this week marks 104 weeks on the Original Non-fiction list, the equivalent of two full years. The book is No. 1 on the Canadian non-fiction list, primarily because January is when we turn over a new leaf — and this book is seen as self-help. And some of us still must be reminded to make our bed.

Also of interest: Most weeks, the No. 1 best-selling book across all categories is a children or young adult title or else a self-help book. This week the No. 1 best-selling book in Canada is “The Maid,” by Toronto writer Nita Prose. It has also received a hearty hello in the U.S.: It’s the Good Morning America Book Club pick for January and it received a glowing review in the New York Times for its “real emotional heft.” Not bad for a first novel, and rare for a Canadian to get that kind of attention.