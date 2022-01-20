Motown Records singer R. Dean Taylor dies at 82

TORONTO — R. Dean Taylor, the Canadian singer-songwriter on Motown Records who hit No. 1 in 1970 with "Indiana Wants Me," has died at 82.

His widow Janee says her husband died at their Los Angeles home on Jan. 7, more than a year after he contracted COVID-19 and was placed in hospice care.

Taylor is considered one of the most successful white musicians on the Black-owned Motown label, but he often worked in the shadows of his contemporaries.

The Toronto-born musician first built his name behind the scenes as a songwriter, co-writing the smash "Love Child" for the Supremes, "All I Need" for the Temptations and "I'll Turn to Stone," recorded by the Four Tops.