Jacob Hoggard set to face trial in May

TORONTO — The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to begin in May after it was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The trial, which will be heard by a jury, is now scheduled to start May 2 and continue until early June.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, was initially set to stand trial in January of last year but it was postponed by several months, and then again to this month.

The trial was delayed again because new jury trials have been put on hold in light of the Omicron-fuelled surge in COVID-19 cases - a pause that is expected to last until at least Feb. 7.