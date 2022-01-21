4 new crime fiction books to puzzle away the winter blahs

Harper, 304 pages, $26.99

Alafair Burke’s crime novels have a feel of deliberate spontaneity, as if the events in them — the deaths, the sleuthing — had just occurred to Burke. It’s a trait that can lead to plotting confusion, which is something that Burke has made a career out of slipping around. The new book, set in and around New York City, begins with a woman gone missing. Who is she? No one, including the woman herself, knows. She first surfaced in a New Jersey town decades earlier suffering from major memory loss. Now two women go looking for her, a Manhattan defence lawyer who had befriended her and an NYPD detective named Ellie Hatcher who is a familiar Burke central character. The two come up with one clue, a piece of DNA that emerged from an unsolved Wichita, Kansas, serial murder case. The cop who unsuccessfully worked that case happened to be Ellie Hatcher’s late father. If you’re feeling befuddled, you can relax. Burke has got things covered.

Rabbit Hole

By Mark Billingham

Hachette, 390 pages, $24.99

The central figure in the prolific English writer Mark Billingham’s new stand-alone thriller has all the opposite qualities of his usual hero, the smooth and expert London DI Tim Thome. The woman cop of the piece is DC Alice Armitage, and she’s a mess. Suffering from PTSD, she’s a patient in a psychiatric hospital. When person or persons unknown begin murdering patients, Armitage’s sleuthing instincts kick in. Will she nail the killer first or will he eliminate her? It’s all gripping stuff, and if the story, as the book’s title indicates, owes something to “Alice in Wonderland,” it’s also got more than a dash of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star