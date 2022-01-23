Canadians using apps to reduce food bills, waste

To date, Flashfood has kept more than 13.5 million kilograms of food out of landfills and saved users a collective $90 million.

However, Second Harvest, a charity redistributing unsold items to people in need, estimates that almost 60 per cent or 35.5 million tonnes of food produced in Canada is wasted annually. About 32 per cent or 11.2 million tonnes of that lost food is edible and could be redirected to people in need.

"Some people claim this food waste can be solved by downloading an app," said Maria Corradini, the Arrell Chair in Food Quality at the University of Guelph.

"That's probably not true, but of course they can have a contribution to reducing this burden."

She believes better inventory planning and use of artificial intelligence would go even further to addressing food waste.

Too Good To Go's country manager for Canada agrees inventory management is key, but said, "matching supply and demand is very complex" and no restaurant wants to produce less only to find it can't serve late customers.

Too Good To Go mostly deals with restaurants, bakeries, and butchers, but also partners with grocery and convenience stores.

Users of the app, which was founded in Copenhagen in 2016 and expanded to Canada last July, order ahead before fetching items at designated times.

What they pick up is a mystery because businesses sell “surprise bags," and while some offer hints about their contents, others don’t.

For example, Italian food purveyor Eataly advertises some $8 bags as having charcuterie ingredients, but McEwan Foods, celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s supermarket, shares no clues about its $8 bags.

Toronto bakery Daan Go Cake Lab's bags have featured cake slices or its famous character macarons. Some simply weren't sold that day, but others have cracks or blemishes the bakery's posh clientele wouldn't accept.

Signing up for Too Good To Go was a no-brainer, said chief operating officer James Canedo.

"As chefs, you never want to see food wasted. It's almost sacred for us," he said.

"So many people out there don't have the same privileges, so for food to be wasted, that is something we're trying to prevent."

Corradini lauds those sentiments and said the apps' waste reduction goals are noble, but there are risks.

While some apps only deal with reputable vendors staffed with employees trained in handling food, others like Olio allow anyone to prepare food at home or sell items they can't finish.

"I would never go for something that has been opened because you never know what went on there," Corradini said.

She added that even food from grocers and restaurants should be examined closely before eating and customers should cook, freeze, prepare or consume anything they buy that is due to go off soon very quickly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press