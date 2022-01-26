The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 26, 2022

The most interesting corner of the bestseller list this week is the original non-fiction list, with three books that are the subject of much discussion and some controversy.

First up is Toronto writer Rosemary Sullivan’s “The Betrayal of Anne Frank,” which concludes that the Frank family was likely betrayed by a Jewish notary to save his own family. The story was featured on “”60 Minutes” in mid-January, sparking intense media buzz — and, predictably, a few dissenting voices from experts in the field. The book is No. 1 on the Non-fiction list.

Second, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” has been a Culture Wars favourite since its publication in November. This week it makes its first appearance at No. 3. Its central thesis: that Fauci (“America’s doctor”) has abused his power over the past three decades, beginning with the AIDS crisis and ending with his support of vaccines during the pandemic. Author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of assassinated senator Robert Kennedy and a prominent anti-vaxxer. Paradoxically, as a lawyer activist Kennedy has been on the right side (which is to say the politically left side) of several struggles involving race and the environment.

Finally, in “Bitcoin Widow: Love, Betrayal & the Missing Millions,” Jennifer Robertson, with a writing assist from Halifax’s Stephen Kimber, breaks her silence about her role in QuadrigaCX, Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, which imploded following the 2019 death of her husband, Gerald Cotton. Did she not know he was defrauding his many investors and that QuadrigaCX was basically a Ponzi scheme? And what of the conspiracy theories that he faked his death? The book has received bounteous media attention since its publication in mid-January and debuts this week at No. 6 on the Non-fiction list.