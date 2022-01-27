Global greenlights Director X drama series

TORONTO — Global has greenlit a scripted series created by Toronto music video artist Director X that reimagines the classic Robin Hood tale.

Producers say "Robyn Hood" will be a one-hour, eight-episode action drama that follows a Gen Z woman who possesses extraordinary abilities.

Robyn fronts her own hip-hop band by day, and fights injustice by night, while holding the powerful to account for their greed in the city of New Nottingham.

Director X, who was born Julien Christian Lutz, is best known for helming some of the most memorable music videos of the past two decades, including DMX's "What's My Name" and Drake's "Hotline Bling."

He'll be among those executive producing "Robyn Hood," alongside Chris Roberts of "Orphan Black," who will also write. The show is produced by Boat Rocker in association with Corus Entertainment.

Casting is underway with production set to begin this summer in Toronto and Hamilton. The series heads to Global in 2023.

"This is the perfect time to modernize Robin Hood," Director X said Thursday in a statement.

"We are currently living in the gilded age 2.0, where billionaires have way too much and the poor have far too little. We need someone to fight for justice."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.

By The Canadian Press