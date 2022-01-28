Icelandic first lady Eliza Reid grew up in Canada. That outsider’s view informs her new book ‘Secrets of the Sprakkar’

So why did she choose now to write her own book?

“Pragmatism is the most honest answer,” she says on a Zoom call from her bright-yellow painted office in Reykjavik. Once COVID hit, as First Lady there were far fewer activities. The Writers’ Retreat was postponed. “The pace of life changed,” she says. And all of a sudden she had more time to think, more quiet moments.

During those moments she contemplated how Iceland is the world’s best country for women — per capita, of course. She quickly adds that “world’s best doesn’t mean perfect.” Around this time, in April 2020, it was the 90th birthday of former Icelandic President Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, the world’s first democratically elected female head of state. The birthday celebrations were subdued, but that didn’t mean Iceland and its achievements couldn’t be celebrated.

It seemed the right time, and Reid thought her perspective as an immigrant would help.

***

This is, on one level, a deeply personal story. Reid starts the book with her own relationship — with her husband and with the country — and her adjustment to life as an immigrant. She had four children in six years — a feat partly possible by the generous parental leave provided both her and her husband, and for the nearby and affordable child care. These personal stories gave her a way of getting into the political.

“It’s funny because I think a lot of people think at first “where will this sit on a bookstore (shelf?),” she laughs. “Is it a memoir? A current affairs book? It’s a mishmash of both.”

It also makes her story relatable to a wide range of women, she thinks, making it something of an everywoman’s tale.

“A great many people are married to people who are better known than them and therefore in many ways become known as somebody’s spouse,” she says. Although it’s not often one becomes First Lady. The potential pitfalls are numerous — how, exactly, is one supposed to dress for a state visit with the Swedish royals? But, also, how do you play such a role in a country you weren’t born in? While Reid’s voice is engaging and interesting, and she peppers the story with her own discoveries of how the country and the idea of gender equality worked, she needed more.

“My story is my own story; it can’t explain gender equality and it can’t paint a portrait of a country without hearing other people’s voices. And so I knew that I would always want to incorporate many stories into this book,” says Reid.

Early on in the book she talks about how, in Iceland, the idea of gender equality is beyond arguing about — it’s not whether it’s desirable, but how do you achieve it. Reframing the question changes the focus.

And so the book also covers the breadth of experience women have. It was an approach Reid used when choosing the women to profile in the book.

In one chapter, she interviews a woman who’s a shipping boat captain. In another she talks about the Icelandic sagas and legendary women such as Hallgerdur Long-Legs and Olaf the Rich. She also explores how, in such a small country, gender equality is pragmatic. “Our island’s isolation and our natural surroundings, often perilous to this day, dictate that all human resources be used to their full potential,” she writes.

***

The word sprakkar, meaning extraordinary women, is not a well-known one in Iceland, so when she discovered it, Reid was delighted. She knew she wanted to use an Iceland word in the title “one that English speakers could say and didn’t look too intimidating.”

When the book came out in Icelandic in November, she says, people were intrigued.

“There’s a pride in the Icelandic language here and in maintaining the language and people thought, oh, this is another word that we can start using,” she says.

Language, of course, plays a role in the way any of us see ourselves, but also how our roles are viewed in society.

“If you think of all the words to describe women, now, in English, how many of them are positive?” she asks. They objectify or sexualize or diminish. She says she uses her own example of being First Lady and the expectations that brings with it (fully acknowledge “I’m in an incredibly privileged position.”)

She calls it death by a thousand paper cuts, “the culling of one’s identity ... there are so many things in society that just teach women to be seen and not heard and only to be seen in certain ways.”

Which brings us back to gender equality.

“To me, gender equality isn’t a political issue. It’s a human rights issue. And absolutely, it helps to have legislation, for example. But in our everyday lives we can be behaving and acting and elevating others with those gender equality glasses on.

“We know that gender equality benefits people of all genders, this isn’t a zero sum game, where if we’re elevating women, somehow men and non binary people go down. This is not, that’s not how it works. It just brings love raises the whole playing field for everybody.”

Whether you’re measuring per capita or not.

